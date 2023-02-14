Tom Brady Defends Aaron Rodgers' 'Darkness Retreat,' 'We All Need More Silence'

Play video content Let’s Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray

Tom Brady won't join the chorus of people knockin' Aaron Rodgers' "darkness retreat" while he mulls over his football future ... saying we could all benefit from putting our phones down and enjoying some peace and quiet.

Brady defended Rodgers on his Let's Go! podcast with Jim Gray ... after the 4x NFL MVP and SB champ announced he'd be spending four days by himself as he mulls retirement.

"Everyone has their different processes they go through," Brady said, adding ... "I think we all need to get away from the TV a little bit more. I think we all need a little more nature and a little more silence and a little more peace."

"Everybody has their unique way to process the season."

Rodgers addressed criticism over the retreat, writing "be curious, not judgemental" on social media.

Of course, Rodgers is coming off a disappointing season by his standards ... his team missed the playoffs after dropping a must-win home game to the Lions at Lambeau Field in Week 18.

Brady said although Rodgers and the Packers struggled this season ... he doesn't want to see Aaron walk away from the sport because, simply put, the league is better with him.

"I hope he doesn't retire because like I said, I think the league needs good quarterbacks and he’s one of the greats," Brady said. "So if he retires it’ll be a sad day for the league. He’s an incredible player."