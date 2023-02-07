Aaron Rodgers Plans 4-Day 'Isolation Retreat' While Pondering NFL Future

Play video content The Pat McAfee Show

First, it was ayahuasca ... now Aaron Rodgers is turning to isolation retreats to help him make future decisions -- revealing Tuesday he intends to lock himself in darkness for four days this month while he contemplates retirement.

The Green Bay Packers star just revealed the eyebrow-raising plans on "The Pat McAfee Show" ... calling it "a darkness retreat" that he intends on embarking on "in a couple weeks."

Rodgers explained ... it all entails heading to "a little house" where he'll be completely by himself in a room. He said there's a slot where food will be delivered to him occasionally -- but outside of that, he intends on having no contact with anybody or anything for roughly 96 total hours.

"It's four nights of complete darkness," the 39-year-old said.

"You're not locked in. You can leave. If you can't do it, you can just walk out the door. But, it's a darkness retreat."

Rodgers, who famously used an ayahuasca trip to propel him to two MVP awards in his career, said there will be "no music, no nothing" while he's in isolation ... and the ultimate goal of it all is to come out with a clear decision about his NFL future.

"I've had a number of friends who have done it and had some profound experiences and it's something that's been on my radar for a few years now and I felt like it'd be awesome to do regardless of where I was leaning after this season," Rodgers said. "So, it's been on the calendar for months and months and months. And it's coming up in a couple weeks."

Rodgers, as part of a contract extension he signed with the Packers last year, is currently set to make $59.465 million if he plays in 2023.