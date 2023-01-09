Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Aaron Rodgers Sparks Retirement Rumors After Postgame Actions, Comments

1/9/2023 8:15 AM PT
Aaron Rodgers very well could have played his last NFL game on Sunday ... with the Green Bay Packers quarterback kick-starting retirement rumblings based on how he presented himself after being eliminated from the playoffs.

The 4-time MVP had the football world in a frenzy following the Packers' 20-16 loss to the Detroit Lions ... when he appeared to soak in what may be his last moment in a Green Bay uniform at Lambeau Field -- putting his arm around longtime teammate and best friend Randall Cobb as they made their way to the locker room.

aaron rodgers randall cobb
After the L, Rodgers' comments certainly added to the speculation ... saying he will make a decision on his future after he takes some time to process everything.

"At some point the carousel comes to a stop and it’s time to get off," Rodgers said on Sunday.

"I feel good about what I've accomplished in this league and wouldn't have any regrets walking away. But I gotta see what it feels like once I get away from this."

Rodgers also had people talking when he rejected Lions receiver Jameson Williams' jersey swap request ... when he appeared to tell him, "I’m gonna hold on to this one."

Rodgers later explained he likes to keep specific jerseys that might have a special meaning to him ... and said since it was a primetime Week 18 game at Lambeau, those threads fell under that category.

As for a decision on his future, Rodgers says he won't hold the Packers hostage ... but if he comes back, it has to be "mutual."

