Aaron Rodgers, Mallory Edens Showed Signs Of Relationship In December

News of Aaron Rodgers and Mallory Edens' new romance was just confirmed this week, but the clues were there as early as last month ... with the two sharing candy as they watched the Milwaukee Bucks from their courtside seats.

As we reported on Friday -- the Green Bay Packers quarterback and Bucks owner's daughter are, in fact, dating ... with the news coming off as a surprise to many.

But upon further review of Rodgers and Edens' recent public outing ... folks shouldn't be so shocked.

In the short clip from the Dec. 2 matchup against the Lakers, Aaron grabs a handful of what appears to be Mike and Ikes and downs 'em before passing it to Edens, who takes the box from him.

We get it -- it's not much, but it's certainly something a couple would do ... and just goes to show that they were enjoying their time together.

As we previously reported, the rumors had been swirling all week ... with many pointing out Edens recently hit up a Green Bay Packers game decked out in the home team's gear. Turns out all the rumors were right!!