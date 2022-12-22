Aaron Rodgers, Packers Stars Gift Souped-Up Scooters To Teammates For Christmas

Play video content

Move over, Santa Claus ... Aaron Rodgers, Jaire Alexander and Adrian Amos just won Christmas in Green Bay -- gifting some of their Packers teammates with souped-up scooters!!!

TMZ Sports has learned ... the trio of GB stars came together this month to collectively purchase 22 of the electric rides for some of their fellow locker mates.

The PHAT Rides scooters were all given to the Packers players this week -- and they're awesome ... featuring the ability to zoom around at speeds of up to 20 MPH.

The scooters have been popular gifts around the NFL this year ... Buffalo Bills star Josh Allen also copped 11 of the rides for his offensive line this week.

We're told PHAT Rides painted the floorboards of Allen's presents in Bills colors ... and added each player's jersey number.

PHAT Rides says each scooter can hold up to about 400 pounds, by the way ... so, yeah, even the big boys can get around on them just fine.

As for the price tags on the units ... no word on what the football players formally dropped, but each scooter will cost the public around $3,500 apiece.

Of course, that ain't much to dudes like Allen and Rodgers -- who own two of the biggest NFL contracts in history.