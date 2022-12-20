Timberwolves Star Rudy Gobert Gives $22,500 To Target Center Employees

Minnesota Timberwolves star Rudy Gobert beat Santa to the punch this week -- bringing cash gifts to 450-plus Target Center employees just ahead of Christmas!!

The NBA player delivered the staffers $50 each on Monday ... a huge gesture, when you consider the final bill totaled over $22,500!!

According to the team, Gobert's presents were given to ushers, security personnel, concession staff, and changeover crew at the arena ... as a big thank you for all the hard work they've done this year heading into the holiday season.

Tonight, @rudygobert27 gifted more than 450 @TargetCenterMN employees each with $50 as a thank you for the contributions each and every night! pic.twitter.com/wjEPncl1Ww — Minnesota Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) December 20, 2022 @Timberwolves

Rudy knows firsthand how many hours people at the NBA venue have put in ... he was just traded to Minnesota this offseason from Utah -- and has assuredly leaned on them to get familiar with his new digs.

The veteran big man wasn't able to play in front of the workers on Monday -- he was inactive due to an ankle injury -- but he's been productive this season nonetheless ... averaging a double-double.

Of course, this isn't the first time Rudy has helped arena staffers ... in 2020, Gobert, then a member of the Jazz, donated $500,000 to support an employee relief fund at Vivint Smart Home Arena.

Gobert's donation also assisted families affected by the COVID-19 pandemic living in Utah and Oklahoma City ... as well as those in his native country of France.