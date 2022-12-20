Timberwolves Star Rudy Gobert Gives $22,500 To Target Center Employees
Timberwolves Star Rudy Gobert Gifts $22,500 To Target Center Employees ... Happy Holidays!!!
12/20/2022 8:49 AM PT
Minnesota Timberwolves star Rudy Gobert beat Santa to the punch this week -- bringing cash gifts to 450-plus Target Center employees just ahead of Christmas!!
The NBA player delivered the staffers $50 each on Monday ... a huge gesture, when you consider the final bill totaled over $22,500!!
According to the team, Gobert's presents were given to ushers, security personnel, concession staff, and changeover crew at the arena ... as a big thank you for all the hard work they've done this year heading into the holiday season.
Tonight, @rudygobert27 gifted more than 450 @TargetCenterMN employees each with $50 as a thank you for the contributions each and every night! pic.twitter.com/wjEPncl1Ww— Minnesota Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) December 20, 2022 @Timberwolves
Rudy knows firsthand how many hours people at the NBA venue have put in ... he was just traded to Minnesota this offseason from Utah -- and has assuredly leaned on them to get familiar with his new digs.
The veteran big man wasn't able to play in front of the workers on Monday -- he was inactive due to an ankle injury -- but he's been productive this season nonetheless ... averaging a double-double.
Of course, this isn't the first time Rudy has helped arena staffers ... in 2020, Gobert, then a member of the Jazz, donated $500,000 to support an employee relief fund at Vivint Smart Home Arena.
Gobert's donation also assisted families affected by the COVID-19 pandemic living in Utah and Oklahoma City ... as well as those in his native country of France.
Gobert, who stands 7'1", is known for being an imposing figure on the defensive end ... but fans are getting to see that there's also a gentle side to the giant.