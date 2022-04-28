Jazz Star Rudy Gobert Suffers Bee Sting Ahead Of Playoff Game

You're not going to BEE-lieve this!!

Rudy Gobert's nose is all messed up after getting stung by a bee this week ... and his face is still pretty swollen just hours before the Jazz's must-win playoff game against the Mavs!!

The 7'1" center showed off the damage via Instagram minutes ago ... and you could tell by his face -- the bee got 'em really good.

As it turns out, the All-Star owns a hive at his house ... and joked about how one of the insects attacked him.

"It bee your own bees sometimes," Rudy captioned a pic of his swollen face. Gobert also joked when he showed up to media availability -- "It was seven guys. But I'm the only one who came out the room."

Rudy told reporters the sting happened two days ago while he was changing the Queen out.

Gobert says he's basically used to getting stung at this point -- this is the third time it's happened.

The Salt Lake Bees -- a Minor League Baseball Triple-A affiliate for the Angels -- decided to poke fun at the 3-time Defensive Player of the Year over the incident ... saying, "The Salt Lake Bees deny any involvement in this terrible act and wish @rudygobert27 a speedy recovery and a wonderful game 6 #gojazz."

As of right now, Gobert hasn't been ruled out of Thursday's pivotal Game 6 against Luka Doncic and the Mavs ... which is a promising sign for Jazz fans.