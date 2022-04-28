Jazz Star Rudy Gobert Suffers Bee Sting Ahead Of Playoff Game
4/28/2022 11:46 AM PT
You're not going to BEE-lieve this!!
Rudy Gobert's nose is all messed up after getting stung by a bee this week ... and his face is still pretty swollen just hours before the Jazz's must-win playoff game against the Mavs!!
The 7'1" center showed off the damage via Instagram minutes ago ... and you could tell by his face -- the bee got 'em really good.
As it turns out, the All-Star owns a hive at his house ... and joked about how one of the insects attacked him.
"It bee your own bees sometimes," Rudy captioned a pic of his swollen face. Gobert also joked when he showed up to media availability -- "It was seven guys. But I'm the only one who came out the room."
From Rudy Gobert’s IG: pic.twitter.com/fhePrkZ2Sd— Eric Walden (@tribjazz) April 28, 2022 @tribjazz
Rudy told reporters the sting happened two days ago while he was changing the Queen out.
Gobert says he's basically used to getting stung at this point -- this is the third time it's happened.
The Salt Lake Bees -- a Minor League Baseball Triple-A affiliate for the Angels -- decided to poke fun at the 3-time Defensive Player of the Year over the incident ... saying, "The Salt Lake Bees deny any involvement in this terrible act and wish @rudygobert27 a speedy recovery and a wonderful game 6 #gojazz."
The Salt Lake Bees deny any involvement in this terrible act and wish @rudygobert27 a speedy recovery and a wonderful game 6 #gojazz pic.twitter.com/h83pZKNVwb— Salt Lake Bees (@SaltLakeBees) April 28, 2022 @SaltLakeBees
As of right now, Gobert hasn't been ruled out of Thursday's pivotal Game 6 against Luka Doncic and the Mavs ... which is a promising sign for Jazz fans.
Gobert says he can still see ... and hopefully, that remains the case.