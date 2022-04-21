Aaron Rodgers Sits Courtside W/ Randall Cobb, Mallory Edens At Playoff Game

Aaron Rodgers was front and center at the Bucks' playoff game in Milwaukee on Wednesday ... hanging out with his bestie/teammate Randall Cobb and Mallory Edens.

The Bucks took on the Chicago Bulls in Game 2 of their first-round matchup at the Fiserv Forum ... and Rodgers -- who owns 1% of the team -- was in the building to check it out.

Rodgers sat right on the court with his trusted target ... as the Bucks heiress sat to their left. The group looked laser-focused on the game, which ended up going in favor of the Bulls in a nail-biter.

Rodgers loves to frequent Bucks games -- and tends to leave the fans with memories. In 2019, Rodgers famously got into a beer-chugging contest with his star left tackle, David Bakhtiari ... and the MVP failed miserably.

Of course, Rodgers sitting courtside is a welcoming sight for Packers fans ... as they previously feared they would lose the star QB following a tough loss to the 49ers in the divisional round of the playoffs.

It's been pretty rare to see Rodgers out and about without Shailene Woodley ... as the couple has been damn near inseparable since their breakup(?) back in February.