Aaron Rodgers Not Retiring, Returning To Packers
3/8/2022 8:40 AM PT
Breathe easy, Green Bay ... Aaron Rodgers is coming back.
The star quarterback's BFF Pat McAfee just announced the news ... saying, according to sources, Rodgers is slated to return to the Packers for at least the 2022 season.
McAfee said the 38-year-old seriously considered retirement -- but ultimately chose to return to Wisconsin after all.
McAfee added that reports of a new, mega, 4-year, $200 MILLION contract for the QB were "not accurate" -- though the ex-NFL player did not elaborate on what Rodgers' new deal (if there is one) will be.
As we reported, Rodgers had been feuding with Green Bay brass prior to the 2021 season -- upset over a variety of personnel moves -- and many felt it would ultimately be his final one in the green and yellow.
But, the two sides appeared to build a bridge throughout the 17-game season ... and Rodgers seemed much happier with the org. in recent months.
Rodgers is coming off his second straight MVP award -- and his recommitment to the team is expected to sway star receiver Davante Adams to return as well.
Story developing ...