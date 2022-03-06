Aaron Rodgers Officiating Wedding of Teammate David Bakhtiari

Play video content TMZSports.com

Aaron Rodgers may have disengaged from his fiancée, but he hasn't given up on love, because he officiated the wedding of one of his teammates.

TMZ Sports obtained this video of the Green Bay Packers QB front and center at David Bakhtiari's wedding ceremony.

Aaron and David are not just teammates ... they're good pals.

Rodgers was in the thick of it ... sipping drinks, mingling with guests and chatting with the bridesmaids.

BTW ... the nuptials went down at the Rosewood Miramar Hotel near Santa Barbara. It's become a go-to place for romance. As we reported, Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian got engaged there a few months ago.