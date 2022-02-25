Aaron Rodgers & Shailene Woodley Hanging Out Together Amid Breakup Reports

Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley were spotted out together in Los Angeles earlier this week ... despite reports the world-famous couple broke off their engagement and called it quits on the relationship.

38-year-old Rodgers and 30-year-old Woodley were seen by a fan -- who posted about the encounter on Twitter -- at Erewhon market on Tuesday.

The couple/former couple sat down for breakfast, sitting outside at a table together, according to E! News. They didn't stay very long.

Seeing Aaron and Shailene together is surprising ... because they reportedly recently broke up after nearly 2 years of dating.

The couple announced they were engaged in February 2021.

At the time of the reported break up, People reported both were busy people and wanted to focus on their careers.

But, then Rodgers posted a mushy Instagram message about Woodley, writing ... "Thanks for always having my back, for the incredible kindness you show me and everyone you meet, and for showing me what unconditional love looks like, I love you and am grateful for you."

Doesn't sound like a couple who's broken up.

The NFL MVP also went on Pat McAfee's show and continued to gush over Shailene ... while never directly saying whether they were still together.

So, they may be engaged ... or they may be broken up.