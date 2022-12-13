Aaron Rodgers Says Ayahuasca Alleviated His Fear Of Death

Play video content

Aaron Rodgers is shouting out ayahuasca again ... this time, crediting the psychoactive tea for alleviating his "major fear of death."

The Green Bay Packers quarterback -- who previously said his use of ayahuasca helped lead to his two MVP seasons in 2020 and 2021 -- told Pat McAfee on Tuesday that the psychedelic trip he got from the brew made him much more comfortable with his mortality.

The 39-year-old explained ... while growing up as a young teenager during Y2K, he had developed a phobia of not accomplishing certain life goals before ultimately passing.

But, he told McAfee and A.J. Hawk on The Pat McAfee Show that ayahuasca changed all of that for him.

"I definitely had a fear of death," he said. "And ayahuasca, and psilocybin actually, really helped me with that and relieved a lot of the stress around the idea of needing to accomplish things before I actually die."

Rodgers said the trip forced him to "see the other side" ... which made "the idea of death more of a passage and less of an ending. More of just kind of the next chapter of life."

Rodgers initially consumed the ayahuasca during a 2020 trip to South America ... and told Aubrey Marcus in August that it was "a magical experience."

