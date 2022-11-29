NFL's DeShone Kizer Says Aaron Rodgers Asked About 9/11 Beliefs In First Meeting

NFL quarterback DeShone Kizer says Aaron Rodgers made a bold first impression when he joined the Green Bay Packers in 2018 ... claiming the superstar asked whether he believed any conspiracies surrounding the September 11 terrorist attack.

The free agent shared the bizarre tidbit during an appearance on "The Breneman Show" Monday ... when he said AR wasted no time breaking the ice in their first meeting together.

Kizer said, "He shut the door and the first thing that came out of Aaron Rodgers' mouth was, 'Do you believe in 9/11?'"

The former 2nd-round pick was clearly puzzled by the question ... replying, "What, do I believe in 9/11? Yeah, why wouldn't I?"

"He was like, 'You should read up on that.' And then we just start learning up about the playbook, and I was like, 'Wow I don't know where this is going."

But, Kizer isn't painting the Super Bowl champ out to be a 9/11 denier or crazy conspiracy theorist ... explaining it was more of a bonding exercise -- and it worked.

"What it ended up being was a thought experiment where he wanted me to go back and look into some of the conspiracies around it," Kizer added.

Kizer and Rodgers' time as teammates only lasted one season ... so there wasn't much time for them to throw on the tinfoil hat together.

People -- especially those who lost loved ones in 9/11 -- may question the use of conspiracies to build a relationship ... but Kizer seemed to have appreciated its efficiency.