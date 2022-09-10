Aaron Rodgers Leans Pro-Life but Supports Pro-Choice on Bill Maher Podcast

Aaron Rodgers has no blind allegiance to anything ... he scorns politicians -- be them Democrats or Republicans -- who impose the way they want to live on their citizens, and that includes abortion.

Rodgers appeared on Bill Maher's "Club Random" podcast, which drops Sunday, and SFGATE got a preview.

The famed QB ridicules Cali, saying "State's going to s**t, but I'm hanging on." He's especially angry at the State's COVID restrictions, saying, "I grew up in a small town, very little cases up in Chico, California, but all the small businesses? F***ing gone."

Aaron lasered in on a bill that's apparently about to be signed by Governor Gavin Newsom that would put a doctor's license in jeopardy if he/she promotes COVID "misinformation." He asked, "What standard of information." FYI ... this is exactly the worry doctors have over vague restrictions on abortion.

Speaking of ... Aaron says, "I don't believe the government should have any control over what we do with our bodies." He went on to say, "As much as I might lean pro-life, I don't want the government to tell me I can't smoke a cigar, I can't have a drink of alcohol, I can't choose my own medical decisions. And if I'm a woman, don't f**king tell me what do."

And then the key point ... "Like whether or not I agree with what you decide to do, who cares, and the government should not have a decision that infringes upon my own personal freedoms."

Rogers agrees with Bill ... Donald Trump is like a sore loser on the football field. Bill says, "You take it like a man. You don't go, 'We won that game' That's what Donald Trump does. We won that game. You didn't. You lose it. It happens. You lose sometimes. Be a f**king man and just own up like every other president has ever done."

Aaron gets a lot of criticism, but you gotta say ... he's a pretty consistent libertarian.