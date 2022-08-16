Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Aaron Rodgers Has Nicolas Cage Bust In Locker, Shows It Off To Reporters

Aaron Rodgers Check Out My Nic Cage Head ... Keeps Actor's Bust In Locker

8/16/2022 12:10 PM PT
FACE OFF
Aaron Rodgers is going all-in on his Nicolas Cage obsession -- the superstar quarterback now has a bust of the actor's head in his locker ... and he showed it off to reporters on Tuesday.

38-year-old Rodgers was all smiles as he brought the Cage head down from the top shelf of his changing space to give a closer look ... chatting it up as folks in the crowd got their jokes off.

Some said the bust doesn't really resemble Cage ... but we gotta admit -- it looks pretty spot-on. Another joked there was a camera inside it ... and uh, yeah. Let's hope not??

DAY ONE STRUT
Green Bay Packers

The 4-time MVP's been really leaning into his inner Nicky C recently -- as we previously reported, he even showed up to Packers training camp fully dressed as the Cameron Poe character from "Con Air."

It's clear Rodgers is having a lot more fun at the start of this season -- something he says was a result of his use of the psychedelic ayahuasca two years ago.

If you're betting on Rodgers' Halloween costume, just check out Cage's IMDB.

