Aaron Rodgers Strolls Into Packers Camp Looking Exactly Like Nicolas Cage In 'Con Air'

Aaron Rodgers made quite the entrance at Packers camp on Tuesday ... strollin' into the building looking exactly like Nicolas Cage's character in "Con Air!!"

Check out video of A-Rodge heading into the Green Bay facility to begin his 18th season in the NFL -- dude was a clone of Cameron Poe.

The 38-year-old rocked long hair, a white tank top and blue jeans ... just like Cage in the 1997 action thriller.

And, yes, this all did appear to be planned ... 'cause Rodgers used famous quotes from the flick when throwing up pics of his Day 1 'fit on his Instagram.

"#greatestactorofalltime," Rodgers said. "What do you think I'm gonna do? I'm gonna save the f***in' day! #cameronpoe #day1 #year18"

Of course, Rodgers has been known to cause stirs with his training camp attire -- just last year, he headed into practice wearing a "The Office" t-shirt and some sick shades.

That look eventually led to one of Rodgers' best career seasons -- can the "Con Air" copy come through similarly?