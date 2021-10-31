Professional Athletes Kill it with Their Halloween 2021 Costumes

Halloween is upon us -- but a lot of Hollywood's A-listers got started a night early, including some of the biggest sports superstars out there ... who looked scary good in costume.

There were tons of parties Saturday night in L.A. ... and they were attended by the likes of our most famous athletes, who did not disappoint in the slightest with their 'stumes.

Anthony Davis as Candyman was most definitely a standout, as was Aaron Rodgers as John Wick -- a costume he says was a year in the making ... which is ... strange. Just throw on a suit and get going, right???