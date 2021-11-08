Howard Stern Slams Aaron Rodgers Over Vax Stance, 'I'd Throw Him Out Of The League'

Play video content The Howard Stern Show/SiriusXM

First, it was Kyrie Irving, now it's Aaron Rodgers in Howard Stern's crosshairs ... 'cause the radio legend is going OFF on the Packers QB, saying he should be kicked out of the NFL over his COVID-19 vaccine drama.

Rodgers has been under a barrage of scrutiny since testing positive for COVID-19 last week ... and revealing he was taking monoclonal antibodies and ivermectin after consulting with Joe Rogan didn't do him any favors in the public eye.

BTW -- Rodgers also said on "The Pat McAfee Show" he was allergic to the Moderna/Pfizer vaccines and had concerns with the Johnson & Johnson jab ... so he sought alternative treatment, which was not approved by the NFL.

Enter Stern, who is furious over the whole fiasco ... saying, "I would throw this guy out of the league so fast," he said Monday.

"This f***ing guy. They should throw him out of the league so fast."

Stern let his listeners know what he would do if he had things his way, while also bringing the Henry Ruggs DUI incident into the conversation.

"If I ran the NFL, if there was decency in this world, I would throw this guy out of the football league so fast. They should throw him out of the league so fast with the guy who crashed his car at 153 mph."

Stern is certainly no stranger to calling out athletes over their vaccine stance -- remember, he recently went off on Irving, saying, "In terms of idiots, he's got to be the top idiot in the country right now."