Nikki Glaser Says Her Roasts Are So Mean She Has To Cleanse Herself After

Nikki Glaser admits roasting people gets pretty ugly -- so much so she practically needs a spiritual detox after digging so deep to find those nasty zingers!

The comedian spilled the beans on the "Fresh Air" podcast ... admitting she has to purge all the evil vibes after her roasts 'cause her brain goes to a very dark place to hunt for the absolute worst thing to say about someone.

Nikki added before her roasting sessions, she scrolls through photos of her celeb targets, looking for the one thing she can joke about that’ll haunt them forever, which adds to her low state of mind after it's all over.

At the end of the day, Nikki says it’s all good 'cause these celebs have basically signed a permission slip to get skewered. Still, she admits it’s a pretty gross headspace to write from.

Nikki’s material can be so brutal it's already leaving some wishing they’d never signed up for it. Just ask Tom Brady, who felt the burn when Nikki roasted his divorce from Gisele Bündchen and his split from Bridget Moynahan during Netflix's "The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady."

