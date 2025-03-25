Ben Affleck Breaks Silence on Jennifer Lopez After Finalizing Divorce

Ben Affleck is breaking his silence on all things Jennifer Lopez, stating there was no big scandal or soap opera surrounding their split ... and he still has a lot of respect for his ex-wife.

In a candid GQ interview, Ben described their situation as two people just trying to figure out their lives and relationships -- probably needing couples therapy -- but he felt embarrassed and vulnerable about it, which is why he kept the details of their shocking split private ... until now.

Ben set the record straight on their 2024 doc, "The Greatest Love Story Never Told," in which fans noticed he looked miserable -- saying that too did no contribute to their breakup, and he just got involved to support Jennifer.

He gave J Lo props for handling the spotlight better than him -- but he owned up to what he knew going into the relationship and thought he’d have an "interesting examination" on the whole doc thing.

"The Accountant 2" star explained he was fine talking about his personal life -- as long as his real feelings came across -- and in this instance, he was making it really clear that Jen was someone he had a lot of respect for.

Ben and Jen’s divorce was finalized last month. TMZ reported they didn’t have a prenup when they married in '22.