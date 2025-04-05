Jennifer Lopez Looks For Love On Set of New Comedy 'Office Romance'

In My New Movie, That Is

Jennifer Lopez is looking for love in her New Jersey ... or rather, her new character is -- 'cause she was spotted filming the new movie "Office Romance."

The triple threat was spotted in the Jersey suburbs Friday ... hanging out on set of the new flick bound for Netflix while wearing a chic white top and black skirt.

The star tried to keep a low profile ... quickly walking from a local restaurant -- which was shut down for filming -- to her car, keeping her head down all the while.

J Lo's clearly getting back to work after her split from Ben Affleck ... just a couple weeks after he told all in an interview with GQ.

BA described their relationship as two people who were trying to figure out their lives and probably needed couples therapy ... adding he felt embarrassed and vulnerable about the split which is why he's kept it to himself.

Ben and J Lo settled their divorce in January ... working out all the community property and coming to an agreement on the $60 million Beverly Hills home they bought together.

The two got back together in 2021, married in 2022 and separated just two years later, last summer ... a short-lived reunion after about 20 years apart.

BTW ... the plot of "Office Romance" is still unknown -- but, the movie stars Brett Goldstein of "Ted Lasso" fame opposite Lopez and "GLOW" star Betty Gilpin in the movie which Goldstein also wrote.