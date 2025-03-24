Hollywood Celebs Show Up in Style for Broadway's New 'Othello' Production

Some of Hollywood's biggest stars came out to support Denzel Washington and Jake Gyllenhaal in their new Broadway theater production of "Othello " -- and the whole scene was quite a splash.

Play video content BACKGRID

New York City was abuzz Sunday night with the likes of Jennifer Lopez, Samuel L. Jackson, Jamie Lee Curtis, and Joe Biden and his wife Jill ... all of whom attended the "Othello" opening at the Barrymore Theatre in Midtown Manhattan.

Other VIPs included Colman Domingo, Anna Wintour, Kandi Burruss, Gayle King, Kenan Thompson, Rosie Perez, Nicole Scherzinger, Angela Bassett, and Nia Long.

Many of the bold-faced names posed for pics on the red carpet before heading into the theater to enjoy the play, in which Denzel assumes the title role of Othello, and Jake plays his backstabbing confidante, lago.

Joe and Jill did not partake in the red-carpet photo sesh, but the crowd went crazy when the couple arrived in a black SUV under Secret Service protection. Check out the video.

The Bidens also did a meet-and-greet with Denzel backstage before taking a group picture with the entire cast.