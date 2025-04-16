Nas Announces New Album With DJ Premier, 6 Other Projects From Rap Legends

Nas and Mass Appeal are coming in hot for 2025 to restore hip hop to its classic album glory days ... by enlisting several of his fellow rap legends to release new albums!!!

The album project is being billed under the name "Legend Has It..." with Nas and DJ Premier releasing their long-delayed joint album, Ghostface Killah doubling up with a sequel to his 2000 album "Supreme Clientele," and Raekwon The Chef is also dropping his 7th studio album, "Emperor's New Clothes."

Mass Appeal will also be tugging at fans' heartstrings with several posthumous releases ... De La Soul and Mobb Deep will be rolling out their first group albums since Trugoy The Dove and Prodigy's deaths, and late '90s lyrical sensation Big L will also add a new album to the fold.

The 7th "Legend Has It..." album is still under wraps, but promises an "epic return" of a celebrated artist.

Could it be Slick Rick ... Lauryn Hill ... Kool G Rap??? Only time will tell for now!!!