J. Cole Unearths Debut Mixtape For Streaming, Releases Autobio Podcast

Allow Me To Reintroduce Myself!!!

J. Cole just received a Grammy nom for his latest album -- but he's taking fans back down memory lane with the first mixtape of his career!!!

On Tuesday, Cole and his longtime biz partner/Dreamville co-founder Ibrahim Hamad placed the 2007 project "The Come Up" on streaming for the first time ever.

Hosted by DJ Onpoint, the mixtape put Cole on the hip hop map with lightning-fast raps over instrumentals from Jay-Z, Nas, Lil Kim ... and featuring one of his claim-to-fame tracks, "Dollar and A Dream."

To add to the nostalgia, Cole and IB linked with filmmaker Scott Lazer for their deep-dive audio series "Inevitable" ... chronicling the making of some of his high-profile songs and albums.