Jay-Z & Eminem Signed 'Renegade' Contract Hits Auction Block

Jay-Z famously enlisted Eminem as the only guest star on his iconic album "The Blueprint" -- and proof of their "Renegade" deal is now available for hardcore collectors!!!

Moments In Time got their hands on the production agreement contract signed by both Jay and Em ... the extremely rare piece of music history is being listed for $35,000!!!

The Hip Hop culture being honored today was in full swing at the time ... Jay's Roc-A-Fella Records connected the dots with Em's Angry Blonde Productions for the beat Slim Shady created.

And they both signed with their real names -- Shawn Carter & Marshall Mathers -- just 10 days before the song hit record stores!!!

"The Blueprint" dropped on the same day as the September 11 terrorist attacks, and ended up earning perfect ratings in The Source, XXL and Vibe Magazines -- it eventually was preserved in the Library of Congress.

"Renegade" also further solidified Em's street cred, and established Jay's place as the king of rap at the time ... not to mention giving Nas ammo for his own "Ether" diss against Jay.