Grammy-Nominated Vinyls from Your Favorite Artists

The Grammy Awards are just two weeks away ... and there's no better time to brush up on all the nominees. What better way to do so than with some new additions to your vinyl collection!

This year, the artists up for Best Album come from a variety of backgrounds -- from pure pop to country to improvisational jazz -- guaranteeing there's something for everyone to love. Whether you want to catch up on Beyoncé's latest country-inspired release or hear a new side of André 3000, you'll capture the full listening experience when you pick up a vinyl.

Beyoncé once again dominated the Grammy nominations with her most recent release, " Cowboy Carter ."

As her eighth studio album, "Cowboy Carter" has become the third-most nominated album in Grammy history. With 11 nods from the Recording Academy, it's up for both Album of the Year and Best Country Album. Her single "Texas Hold 'Em" is also nominated for Song of the Year, Record of the Year and Best Country Song. And overall, Bey has now become the most-nominated artist in Grammy history with 99 nods.

One Beyoncé fan wrote: "Cowboy Carter on vinyl is a real treat! The sound quality is fantastic, capturing every element of the music, from the deep vocals to the soulful melodies. The record has a warm, classic feel and is a must-have for any country or Americana fan. Highly recommend it for a timeless listening experience!"

Taylor Swift superfans will love this limited edition vinyl release of " The Tortured Poets Department ."

The Grammy-nominated album earned Taylor six nods from the Recording Academy including Album of the Year -- officially making her the most-nominated female artist ever in that category. The album is also up for Best Pop Vocal Album while her single "Fortnight" is up for Song of the Year and Record of the Year.

"The 'Ghosted White' 2 LP edition of 'The Tortured Poets Department' is a stunning masterpiece for any vinyl enthusiast. From the moment I unboxed it, I could tell this was a premium product. The white vinyl discs are absolutely gorgeous, adding a unique touch to the overall aesthetic. The sound quality is impeccable—clear, rich, and immersive, capturing every nuance of the music," one happy customer shared.

Sabrina Carpenter might just take home her first-ever Grammy with " Short n’ Sweet ."

The album, which earned Sabrina nods for Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album, is now available in a limited edition baby blue vinyl pressing. Sabrina, who's also up for Best New Artist, also earned nominations for her single "Espresso," including Record of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance. Plus, "Please Please Please" is also up for Song of the Year.

One Sabrina stan wrote: "Love this album so much! This album is amazing and this pressing is so beautiful! Love it!"

André 3000 is taking his album " New Blue Sun ” all the way to the Grammys.

The jazz-influenced release earned André three nominations from the Recording Academy, including the highly-coveted Album of the Year as well as Best Alternative Jazz Album and Best Instrumental Composition. Available on vinyl, the improvisational flute-led album comes in three discs and includes a handwritten note from André.

"Let's talk about the presentation of this album on vinyl. Comes on three discs. Thick 180s. Each sleeve has little hand drawn pieces on each side corner. Included is a handwritten note from A3k discussing what the album is and recommendations for the listening experience. And if that isn't enough there are a bunch of postcard sized pieces of hand drawn artwork included. Each drawn by André3k himself," one five-star reviewer shared.

Brat Summer will never end thanks to this " Brat " limited edition vinyl.

After spending seven weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, Charli XCX has now earned herself three Grammy nominations. "Brat" is up for both Album of the Year and Dance/Electronic Album of the Year -- and the album's iconic neon green cover also received a nod in the Best Recording Package category.

"It's Brat, it's Charli. You know what to expect, it's that album, but now it's on vinyl. The low res 'Brat' album cover is even more hilarious at a large scale. The vinyl itself is good quality, and great fun to listen to," one fan wrote in a review.

Billie Eilish’s latest release, " Hit Me Hard and Soft ," has earned her even more accolades from the Recording Academy.

As her third studio album, she's once again been nominated in the Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album categories. Plus, her single "Birds of a Feather" received nods for Record of the Year, Song of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance. It's all available on an eco-friendly vinyl printing, made from recyclable and recycled compounds.

One reviewer shared: "This stripped down studio album is a must have for your vinyl collection. Eillish is a once in a decade voice that can be hard or soft and never lose its ethereal quality. A new fave for me."

Chappell Roan started a "Femininomenon" with the release of " The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess ."

As a newcomer on the scene, Chappell received six nods from the Recording Academy, including Best New Artist. Her album, available now on vinyl, is also up for Album Of The Year and Best Pop Vocal Album while her single "Good Luck, Babe!" is nominated for Record Of The Year, Song Of The Year and Best Pop Solo Performance.

"Y'all I love Chappell. I was a bit hesitant to buy the album ... but I was pleasantly surprised with how good this sounds! No skips, no weird sound quality issues," one fan wrote.

Jacob Collier's latest release, " Djesse Vol. 4 ," may just earn him a few more Grammys.

As the musician's fifth studio album, it's the final installment in his "Djesse" series, which began back in 2018. In addition to being nominated for Album of the Year, his version of "Bridge Over Troubled Water," which features John Legend and Tori Kelly, is up for Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella. His song, "A Rock Somewhere" is also nominated for Best Global Music Performance.

One five-star reviewer wrote: "Incredible album, a true masterpiece that graced our planet Earth thanks to the glorious Jacob Collier, the next musical genius of our time. My favorite song was 'Little Blue' because it was so accessible, while having strong harmonic direction, clear structure, and fantastic subtle touches that define Jacob's personal style."

Ariana Grande has had quite the year, including the release of her latest album, " eternal sunshine ."

At the upcoming Grammy Awards, Ariana is up for three nominations, including a nod in the Best Pop Vocal Album category. Her single "yes, and?" was also nominated in the Best Dance Pop Recording category while her remix of "the boy is mine" with Brandy and Monica is up for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance. Plus, the whole thing can be enjoyed on her ruby red vinyl release.

"The vinyl is perfect!!" exclaimed one fan. "No skips at all and came in great condition and very well packaged. I love Eternal Sunshine and Ari never failed to once again amuse us all!! Playing this on repeat!"

Eminem is back in a battle between himself and his alter ego with " The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce) ."

As the iconic rapper’s twelfth studio release, "The Death of Slim Shady" earned Eminem a nomination in the Best Rap Album category -- an award he's already won six other times. His song "Houdini" is also up for Best Rap Performance and Best Music Video.

One fan raved: "Arguably Em's BEST work to date, I just HAD to have it on vinyl record and it sounds great! Vocals are crystal clear (and I have a trash record player) and the songs just have a crisp to it that you just don’t get on Spotify ... If you are reading reviews to see if you should buy it, you should. You won't regret it!"

Post Malone has shockingly never taken home a Grammy -- but with the release of " F-1 Trillion ," this might be his year.

His latest release is up for Best Country Album while his collab with Morgan Wallen, "I Had Some Help," is nominated for Best Country Song and Best Country Duo/Group Performance. "F-1 Trillion" also received a nod for Best Recording Package, a design which is on full display on the vinyl version of his release.

"By far one of his best albums. The delivery was super quick and packaged well. I am not opening this as I want to preserve it for a special occasion. But as it is vinyl I am sure it will be top quality," one fan shared in a review.