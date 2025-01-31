Big Sean Calls Will Smith His 'Mentor' After They Recreate 'The Matrix'

But Me & Will Smith Entered The Matrix!!!

Big Sean is in shambles over the Detroit Lions' early playoff exit, straight up telling TMZ Hip Hop, he doesn't know what the f*** happened to his squad!!!

We caught up with Sean this week at the signing of his new "Go Higher" self-help book, but the Detroit MC didn't have much advice for his squad ... better luck next year?!?

The team's January 18 Divisional L against the Washington Commanders went viral in the face of LiAngelo Ball's "Tweaker" performance ... causing Cam'ron to question the Lions' marketing brand -- and their choice not to use Eminem or Big Sean!!!

Sean took a knee on the question if LiAngelo jinxed his team, but he did give us the scoop on how his new 'Matrix' collaboration with Will Smith came about. 👀

Their "Beautiful Scars" video dropped Thursday, and Sean tells us it originally had a different beat before they found one for both of them.

Will infamously turned down the role of Neo in exchange for his "Wild Wild West" box office bomb ... and the "Beautiful Scars" video gives audiences the answer to the big Blue Pill/Red Pill "what if."

As for SBLIX, asked whether he's for the Chiefs or the Eagles ... Sean tells us he's still rooting for the Lions come Super Sunday.