Big Sean Calls Jhené Aiko 'The Best,' but Not Feeling Pressure to Marry

Big Sean's feeling the pressure of having a high-profile relationship in the public eye ... but he's keeping it cool. There's no sweat dripping from his cornrows!!!

TMZ Hip Hop caught up with the "Better Me Than You" rapper in Bev. Hills on Wednesday night and he laughed off all the brouhaha revolving around fans wanting to see him hitched to his longtime GF Jhené Aiko ... especially after their most recent pop-out.

Jhene Aiko shut down rumors that she and Big Sean are engage after she was spotted flashing a ring leaving the 2024 GQ Men of the Year party at Bar Marmont. ✍🏾#TSRStaffAS 📹:(backgrid) pic.twitter.com/0hT6ai5d5t — TheShadeRoom (@TheShadeRoom) November 16, 2024 @TheShadeRoom

Webheads spotted a massive rock on Jhené's finger last week but she immediately shut down rumors ... the diamond ring was simply a fashion accessory for the night.

Fans accused Sean Don of "playing in Jhené's face" and assorted horseradish, but Sean tells us he doesn't put any energy behind the Internet stir.

