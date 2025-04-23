Ben Affleck Wants to Lower Price on $68 Million Mansion, but J Lo Won't Budge
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are having big trouble selling their marital home ... and Ben has an idea that's not going over so well with his ex-wife.
Sources with knowledge tell TMZ … Ben is very motivated to sell the mansion and wants to lower the price -- but J Lo is dragging her feet.
The former couple's Beverly Hills estate is currently on the market for $68 million ... but we're told since the start of the year, there's been no serious interest. They publicly listed the house in July 2024.
Multiple realtors tell TMZ the $68 million asking price is way too high ... with several agents going so far as to say Ben and J Lo need to drop the price at least 15% if they hope to sell. Another told us the exes overpaid when they bought it back in May 2023 for $60,850,000 in cash.
Our sources say folks who have the means to buy expensive mansions like Ben and J Lo's are looking for real estate deals right now ... and at the current price, we're told this place is far from a steal.
Among the factors our sources say are working against Ben and Jen ... rising insurance costs.
L.A. was hit hard by wildfires in January -- with entire neighborhoods wiped out -- and fire insurance prices are skyrocketing ... so much so that we're told the estimated insurance cost for Ben and J Lo's place is an eye-popping $500,000 a year, which is turning would-be buyers away.
Ben and J Lo settled their divorce earlier this year ... and as we first reported, the settlement included an agreement on the home, but the terms are confidential.
Unclear how the agreement may be playing a role here, but Ben and J Lo appear to be at a stalemate.