Ben Affleck Wants to Lower Price on $68 Million Mansion, but J Lo Won't Budge

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are having big trouble selling their marital home ... and Ben has an idea that's not going over so well with his ex-wife.

Sources with knowledge tell TMZ … Ben is very motivated to sell the mansion and wants to lower the price -- but J Lo is dragging her feet.

The former couple's Beverly Hills estate is currently on the market for $68 million ... but we're told since the start of the year, there's been no serious interest. They publicly listed the house in July 2024.

Multiple realtors tell TMZ the $68 million asking price is way too high ... with several agents going so far as to say Ben and J Lo need to drop the price at least 15% if they hope to sell. Another told us the exes overpaid when they bought it back in May 2023 for $60,850,000 in cash.

Our sources say folks who have the means to buy expensive mansions like Ben and J Lo's are looking for real estate deals right now ... and at the current price, we're told this place is far from a steal.

Among the factors our sources say are working against Ben and Jen ... rising insurance costs.

L.A. was hit hard by wildfires in January -- with entire neighborhoods wiped out -- and fire insurance prices are skyrocketing ... so much so that we're told the estimated insurance cost for Ben and J Lo's place is an eye-popping $500,000 a year, which is turning would-be buyers away.

Ben and J Lo settled their divorce earlier this year ... and as we first reported, the settlement included an agreement on the home, but the terms are confidential.