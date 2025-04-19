Jennifer Lopez Stuns in Sexy Pink Catsuit at F1 Grand Prix

Jennifer Lopez's likely got some engines revving ... because she arrived at the F1 Grand Prix in Saudi Arabia looking hotter than the sun on a racetrack!

Check out her head-turning look ... the singer showed up to the big race in a skin-tight, pink catsuit that fit her body like a glove. She paired the stunning look with pink-tinted sunglasses and clear-strapped stilettos, completing an outfit that would even make Barbie jealous.

She snapped photos in front of Charles Leclerc's Ferrari F1 car and also took a moment to take pics with the crew, who looked thrilled by her visit.

The multi-hyphenate artist also looked excited to be there in a photo that showed off her toned rear end ... a view that would have any driver looking in their rearview mirror!

J Lo is set to take the stage for a highly anticipated Saturday. No word on what she's planning to perform ... but it'll likely have the crowd on the floor.

She's the headlining artist the Grand Prix will welcome Saturday -- Usher and DJ group Major Lazer are set to perform as well.

Play video content TMZ.com

The "Dance Again" hitmaker is having a fruitful 2025 so far -- she's currently filming her new romcom "Office Romance" and had her film "Kiss of the Spider Woman" premiere at the Sundance Film Festival in Utah earlier this year. Plus ... she will embark on her "Up All Night - Live in 2025" European tour over the summer after she hosts the 2025 American Music Awards.