Trippie Redd Debunks Coi Leray Baby Shower Rumor, and Calls Out Kanye West

Trippie Redd hopped on the internet Monday to get a few things off his chest ... things with his expecting ex-girlfriend Coi Leray are still in the gutter, but one thing he's NOT going to allow is for Kanye West to claim king over his dominion!!!

The rap 'n roll rocker first clarified the recent rumors that Coi had her lonely baby shower without him in attendance ... considering Trippie's made it clear he doesn't give AF about the relationship earlier this year.

Even if he did, Trippie claims Coi blocked him and his family from the upcoming celebration and redirected him to her attorney for further communication.

Trippie was much more passionate responding to Ye's recent claims that he was the inventor of "rage music," beginning with the 2013 banger "Blood on the Leaves" from his "Yeezus" album.

Trippie carved out his Mt. Rushmore of Ragers for Ye ... him, XXXTENTACION, Playboi Carti and Lil Uzi Vert -- no room for a college dropout!!!

He also hinted that Ye's ego was the reason they hadn't collaborated in the past.

