Coi Leray Announces Pregnancy, Expecting First Child With Trippie Redd

Coi Leray has a lot to look forward to in 2025 ... the rapper is pregnant and expecting her first child with boyfriend Trippie Redd.

The daughter of rapper Benzino shared her big update on Instagram in honor of the New Year, uploading several pictures of her growing baby bump.

She also shared a couple loving pictures of Trippie cradling her baby bump ... showing the fellow rapper was equally elated about their upcoming new addition.

She wrote ... "I’m a rock star mommy 💋🥹 we ready for 2025 🖤."

The "No More Parties" artist gave further insight into her pregnancy journey so far ... informing fans on her Instagram Stories that she's over 4 months along.

Per CL, her bump is "just small as hell."

Coi and Trippie first started dating in 2019 ... but called it quits after a brief time together. However, the twosome found their way back to one another this year ... the former flames publicly rekindled things in August 2024.

In fact, TMZ broke the story of their reunion ... with Trippie telling us at the time that he won Coi back after hopping into her DMs.

Their big update comes a week after Coi confirmed she had recently purchased her second home ... though, it's unclear if she plans to move into the residence before her little one arrives.