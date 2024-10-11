Benzino Pleads for Eminem Friendship, Speaks 'Highly' of Trippie Redd Dating Coi Leray

Play video content TMZ.com

Benzino and Eminem were among the first participators of the diss track-throwin' 2024 Rap Wars that saw Megan Thee Stallion vs. Nicki Minaj, Kendrick Lamar vs. Drake, and beyond ... but Benzino says he's serious about burying the beef. FOREVER.

He thinks it makes all the sense in the world for him and Eminem to be friends ... they're both in their golden years and need to break bread one good time for the culture, of course.

Benzino tells TMZ Hip Hop he was serious about the passionate congratulations he showered on Em in light of news Slim Shady's daughter Hailie Jade is expecting her first child.

The irony of the situation is Em famously teased Benzino with "old man" digs on his 2002 diss song "Nail In The Coffin" -- and over 20 years later, Em beat him to the grandfather clock.

Benzino tells us he's rinsing his hands of all their previous back-and-forth -- even including his celebrated "Rap Elvis" diss released this year. He just needs Em's Stans to lay off their trolling on social media!!!

Benzino's daughter Coi Leray could be following a similar path to Hailie Jade now that she's rekindled with her boyfriend Trippie Redd ... which has Zino sweatin' at the collar a bit. He jokes, he jokes, he kids, he kids!