Kanye West Gifts Drake's Friend Top5 a Swastika Chain After Fallout With The Game

Kanye West is entangled in a complicated web, simply by squashing his beef with Drake's self-proclaimed "shooter" -- by gifting him a bedazzled diamond swastika chain!!!

Ye and Top5 went live on popular streamer Sneako's livestream -- live from Spain -- on which happened to be the Canadian rapper's birthday.

As the ultimate birthday gift, Ye presented Top5 with a "Nazi chain" which Top5 happily accepted.

Ye asked Top5 if the swastika would get him in trouble with any Jewish lawyers he may have, to which Top5 scoffed at the notion and bragged about them helping him beat his murder charge.

Top5 called Ye on the phone with murderous threats -- only for Ye to turn around and turn on The Game for supporting some of Top5's social media posts.

The antisemitic icewear was apparently brought up during Ye and Top5's makeup phone call a few weeks ago -- which caused a rift with The Game.

The Game and Ye had been producing "The Documentary 3" album together and Game was pearling around Los Angeles in Ye's chromed-out Maybachs -- which Ye says he loaned to Game out of the goodness of his heart.

Top5 was also seen showing off the spoils of his current probation ... an ankle monitor complete with Balenciaga sandals!!!