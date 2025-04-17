Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Drake Says Kendrick Lamar Super Bowl Halftime Show Assassinated His Character

Drake Kendrick 'Assassinated' My Character At Super Bowl ... I'm No Certified Pedophile

Drake says he has new ammo in his defamation lawsuit against Universal Music Group ... and it's all because of Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl Halftime show.

Champagne Papi just filed an amended complaint where he specifically mentions Kendrick's performance of "Not Like Us" at Super Bowl LIX.

In the docs, obtained by TMZ, Drake claims the show "assassinated" his character ... and he says Kendrick excluding the word "pedophile" from the lyrics backs up his claim that the song's content is defamatory.

Drake says dropping "pedophile" from the lyrics was the only change made to "Not Like Us" ... and he claims Kendrick would not have gotten the green light to sing the song unless he removed "pedophile" from the track. He says, "that is because nearly everyone understands that it is defamatory to falsely brand someone a 'certified pedophile.'"

Drizzy also points out Kendrick's Super Bowl Halftime show in New Orleans was the most-watched of all time ... and he says it introduced the song to scores of new people, causing them "to be duped into believing that Drake was a pedophile."

As we reported ... UMG previously brushed off Drake's lawsuit as nothing more than sour grapes over losing a rap beef to Kendrick.

We reached out to the NFL ... and the league had no comment on Drake's new claims.

