Kendrick Lamar Removes 'Pedophile' Line in 'Not Like Us' During Super Bowl Halftime

Kendrick Lamar gave Drake a break during the Super Bowl Halftime show by rapping "Not Like Us" ... but the 'pedophile' line was nowhere to be heard, and Kendrick made it clear -- it was just too risky.

The rapper took over the Caesars Superdome — and everyone was waiting with baited breath as he performed. What's interesting is right before KL started rapping the song he said ... "I want to perform their favorite song, but you know they love to sue."

As you know, "Not Like Us" is the subject of a defamation lawsuit Drake filed against Universal Music Group ... so it wouldn't be out of the question Drizzy would double down by filing a second suit.

Kenrick did perform "Not Like Us" ... but skipped over the "certified pedophile" line. He did rap the word "minor," but that was it.

As we reported ... the NFL and FOX execs got Kendrick's set list last week and hashed it out. Now we know the outcome.

Kendrick snagged all 5 Grammy noms, snagging song and record of the year, plus trophies for best rap song, rap performance, and best music video.

Drake's currently out of the country on tour in Australia. It'd be interesting to know if he watched.