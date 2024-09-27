Jason Martin Rages War for West Coast With Fiery 'Kill Switch' Diss

Jason Martin is responding to the last 24 hours of post-Kendrick Lamar vs. Drake madness and raging war for the West Coast ... Toronto rapper Top5, Adin Ross, Akademiks -- all challengers are welcomed!!!

On Friday, JM fired off the song "Kill Switch" -- boosted by fellow Cali artists Daz Dillinger and MyGuyMars -- warning everyone that it's "on onsite" and closed the song echoing Kendrick's "Euphoria" commentary about outsiders emulating their culture.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

The song comes directly after the threats hurled in a recent livestream hosted by Ak and Adin to welcome Top5 home.

Adin Ross goes back & forth with AD and Smac TDE affiliate after Toronto rapper Top 5 threatened Kendrick Lamar on his stream



Top5: "me and Drake... we're gonna play the Not Like Us video and we're gonna look at every n*gga in the video and we're gonna do homework"



Smac: "we… pic.twitter.com/JYVS7otHbG — SOUND (@itsavibe) September 27, 2024 @itsavibe

Top5 was acquitted on murder charges after a 3-year legal battle this week on September 23 and immediately returned to the internet on a warpath, claiming he was now on the hunt for both Kendrick and Metro Boomin.

Top5 thanked Drake on IG for helping pay his legal fees before updating his post -- angering the victim's family in the process.

He still doubled down his OVO allegiance on the livestream by promising to comb through Kendrick's "Not Like Us" and ID all of Drake's enemies.

California-based podcasters Figgmunity World wound up issuing a ban on all the podcasters, prompting Adin to pursue his legal options for a lawsuit.

Play video content TMZ.com