Rich The Kid Campaigns for Kendrick Lamar to Bring Out Lil Wayne at Super Bowl LIX

Play video content TMZ.com

Kendrick Lamar has plenty of hits to choose from when he hits the Super Bowl 59 halftime stage next year -- and has plenty of options with several of his fellow rappers as well!!!

We caught up with Rich The Kid at LAX this week and he tells TMZ Hip Hop that K. Dot can easily dominate the performance on his own ... but Rich wouldn't scoff at the opportunity to perform their 2017 double-platinum collab "New Freezer."

That said ... RTK admits he would immediately turn around and give that hypothetical slot to Lil Wayne, who was pitted into the Super Bowl convo when Kendrick got picked in Wayne's hometown.

Play video content TMZ.com

Nicki Minaj, Birdman, Dee-1 and dozens of other rappers all had something to say about the matter ... the final judgment will fall on Kendrick, though. His show, his rules.