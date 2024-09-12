Roger Goodell Says He's A Kendrick Lamar Fan After Halftime Show Announcement

Play video content BACKGRID

Kendrick Lamar's not gonna kill Roger Goodell's vibe at Super Bowl LIX ... 'cause the NFL commish says he's "absolutely" a fan of this year's halftime performer.

Goodell was out in the Big Apple with his wife, Jane, on Wednesday ... when photogs asked for his thoughts on the 17-time Grammy winner getting picked to take the stage in New Orleans in February.

"Feeling great [about it]!!" Goodell told a camera person ... while adding he's an enthusiast of the Compton MC's discography.

While it's hard to imagine RG bumping "Backseat Freestyle" in his office, we'll just have to take his word for it ... as he didn't elaborate any further or reveal any of his favorite tracks.

As we previously reported, some folks are upset Lil Wayne didn't get the gig ... as the rap legend has made it clear for years he was hoping to get the opportunity to perform for his home crowd on the biggest stage.