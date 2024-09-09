Charlamagne Tha God Salutes Jay-Z, Roc Nation For Taylor Swift-Less Super Bowl Halftime

Charlamagne Tha God thinks people need to lay off Jay-Z and Roc Nation for selecting Kendrick Lamar over Lil Wayne for the Super Bowl 59 halftime show in New Orleans ... and start congratulating them for keeping Taylor Swift off the stage!!!

The controversy over K. Dot surpassing Wayne in his hometown continued, with that choice frowned upon by the likes of Master P and DJ Akademiks -- but on Monday's 'Breakfast Club' segment, Charlamagne said Taylor's omission was cause to ceeelebrate-good-times-c'mon!!!

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Taylor's record sales have been shattering the atmosphere the last few years, but Charlamagne applauded Roc Nation's clear push of Hip Hop/R&B acts as of late ... and the performers just happen to be Black!!!

'Breakfast Club' guest host Loren LoRosa pushed back with an outrageous take ripe for the Swift-Tea podcast, that Taylor was the best thing to happen to the NFL since the kicking tee -- but Tha God would hear none of it.

The Weeknd, Usher, Rihanna -- and even Kendrick, along with several other West Coast legends -- have all been part of the gigantic events, and we can imagine it's only a matter of time before Taylor dominates a halftime set of her own.