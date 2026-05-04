Cardi B Battling Tasha K in Court for Talking About Offset's Gambling

Cardi B says she's had it with Tasha K running her mouth about her ex-husband, Offset, despite an order prohibiting the blogger from doing so ... TMZ has learned.

In new court docs, obtained by TMZ, Cardi points out Tasha agreed to honor a non-disparagement clause as part of her bankruptcy plan, which bars her from talking publicly about the "Bodak Yellow" rapper or her associates, including Offset and Stefon Diggs.

As we previously reported, Cardi, who is represented by attorney Lisa Moore, was awarded $4 million from Tasha in a defamation battle, and Tasha filed for bankruptcy months later. The two worked out a deal where the debt was reduced to $1.2 million, and Tasha was to make monthly payments ... and the non-disparagement clause was included as part of the deal.

In the new docs, Cardi said Tasha has continued to talk about Offset ... including his alleged gambling and the recent shooting that left him hospitalized.