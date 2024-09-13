Lil Wayne Breaks Silence on Super Bowl Halftime Show Snub, 'It Broke Me'

Lil Wayne is speaking out after not being selected to perform at the 2025 Super Bowl halftime show ... and he's not mincing words -- the snub has left him devastated.

Wayne took to IG on Friday morning ... where he spoke directly to his fans in an earnest video, thanking them for their support over the past several days and explaining how disappointed he is not to be chosen to take the stage in New Orleans.

Play video content

LW says he's been building the strength to address the situation "without breaking." He makes his feelings clear ... when he wasn't selected, it hurt -- a whole lot.

Of course, Wayne being a NOLA native, there is nothing he wants more than to be center stage while the whole world has eyes on his city. Lil Wayne says he blames himself for not being mentally prepared for a letdown.

Lil Wayne goes on to say the snub has him broken, and he's trying to put himself back together. He emphasizes the love and support he's receiving from his peers, family and fans is helping him immensely during these tough times.

As you know ... the NFL announced Kendrick Lamar will perform the halftime show at Super Bowl LIX. While Kendrick is on top of the rap world, many people were stunned Lil Wayne did not get the nod, given his connection to New Orleans.