Robert Glasper Prepared to Perform 'TPAB' Songs at Kendrick Lamar Super Bowl

Play video content TMZ.com

Grammy-winning jazz musician Robert Glasper knows a thing or two about jamming with Kendrick Lamar ... and he says his schedule will miraculously be free should he get the call to join him on that Super Bowl 59 halftime stage!!!

We linked with Rob at LAX Friday, and he tells us the chances may be slim, but if K. Dot needs him to key up any tracks from his 2015 monster album "To Pimp A Butterfly," he's the guy -- because he was the guy when it was recorded!!!

Rob worked on smooth songs such as "These Walls" and "The Blacker The Berry" with his homies Terrace Martin and Thundercat ... amazing compositions -- but thinks K. Dot will crank up the energy for the Big Dance and drop "Not Like Us."

In fact, Rob labels "Not Like Us" and 'TPAB' track "Alright" as certified national Black anthems ... which the entire nation will feel from the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Kendrick hasn't said a word about his halftime performance since making the announcement last week, so it's all speculation at this point.

Rob will be in PA this week getting solid practice time at the Pittsburgh International Jazz Festival just in case!!!

Play video content TMZ.com