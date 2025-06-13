Kanye West and Bianca in NYC, Possibly Heading to Diddy's Criminal Trial

Kanye West, one of Sean "Diddy" Combs' only remaining celeb supporters, is in NYC ... opening the door to the possibility he'll head to federal court to back his guy.

Ye and his wife Bianca left an event Thursday evening in the Big Apple -- he was rocking white denim from head to toe, while the missus was back in black ... matching trench coat and stiletto-heeled boots.

Normally, he's dressed more casually and she's, well ... nearly naked. We're told they had attended a graduation ceremony -- hence, the upgraded fits.

Now, the fact they're in NYC adds to the anticipation they could show up to support Diddy on the 23rd day of his sex trafficking and racketeering criminal trial. According to CNN, Ye's talked to Diddy's son King Combs about going to the courthouse.

It would be a pretty stunning twist in the Diddy saga. The disgraced mogul's celeb friends have, at least publicly, abandoned him since the 2024 raids on his homes ... nor have any of them shown up in court.

Remember, Ye recorded a prison phone call he had with Diddy, and used portions of it for the song, "LONELY ROADS STILL GO TO SUNSHINE," which he dropped back in March.

Friday's testimony is already underway in Diddy's trial, so it's unclear if Ye and Bianca would even be able to get into the gallery today -- but, then again, conspicuous entrances are kinda their thing.