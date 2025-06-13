Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Kanye West and Bianca in NYC, Possibly Heading to Diddy's Criminal Trial

Ye & Bianca Dressed to Nines in NY State of Mind ... Going to Back Diddy???

By TMZ Staff
Kanye West and Bianca Censori Attend Graduation Ceremony in Harlem
Kanye West, one of Sean "Diddy" Combs' only remaining celeb supporters, is in NYC ... opening the door to the possibility he'll head to federal court to back his guy.

Ye and his wife Bianca left an event Thursday evening in the Big Apple -- he was rocking white denim from head to toe, while the missus was back in black ... matching trench coat and stiletto-heeled boots.

061325_kanye_west_kal_v2
YE IN NYC
Normally, he's dressed more casually and she's, well ... nearly naked. We're told they had attended a graduation ceremony -- hence, the upgraded fits.

kanye and bianca censori in harlem backgrid 2
Now, the fact they're in NYC adds to the anticipation they could show up to support Diddy on the 23rd day of his sex trafficking and racketeering criminal trial. According to CNN, Ye's talked to Diddy's son King Combs about going to the courthouse.

P-Diddy---Timeline-Thumbnail
DIDDY SCANDAL: TIMELINE OF EVENTS
It would be a pretty stunning twist in the Diddy saga. The disgraced mogul's celeb friends have, at least publicly, abandoned him since the 2024 raids on his homes ... nor have any of them shown up in court.

Remember, Ye recorded a prison phone call he had with Diddy, and used portions of it for the song, "LONELY ROADS STILL GO TO SUNSHINE," which he dropped back in March.

kanye-and-bianca-relationship-timeline
TMZ TIMELINE: KANYE WEST & BIANCA CENSORI
Friday's testimony is already underway in Diddy's trial, so it's unclear if Ye and Bianca would even be able to get into the gallery today -- but, then again, conspicuous entrances are kinda their thing.

Stay tuned ...

