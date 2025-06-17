Bianca Censori Wears Plunging Nude Bodysuit, White Furry Boots to Spa Treatment

Bianca Censori is going all T-Pain and Flo Rida ... because she's showing off her apple bottom in a plunging bodysuit, while strutting her stuff in some boots with the fur.

Kanye West's partner in crime put on a leggy display Monday in Los Angeles, going to a spa appointment in a nude bodysuit that showed off all of her assets and curves.

Bianca topped off her sexy look with some furry white boots and dark sunglasses ... hopping out of her brand new Porsche 911 and bouncing her way into her appointment.

No sign of Kanye on this outing ... though we did see them together Friday in New York City, when Ye briefly stopped by Diddy's criminal trial in Manhattan.

Bianca was looking like a nun -- by her standards -- when they went to court, but she's back in L.A. and back to her usual outfits. It's Hollywood, baby!!!

Check out the gallery and watch the video ... Bianca is very easy on the eyes.