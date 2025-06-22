Bianca Censori Wears Edible Lingerie While Out With Kanye West

Bianca Censori transformed the streets of Brooklyn into a sugary spectacle this weekend, rocking literal candy lingerie.

Kanye West's partner caused a full-blown sidewalk spectacle in NYC on Saturday when she stepped out wearing an edible candy bra and matching bottoms while tagging along with Ye for a studio visit.

The barely-there candy getup left little to the imagination as she strutted confidently beside Kanye, who wore an oversized hoodie and long pants despite the blazing summer heat.

On Friday, Bianca was seen out in the Big Apple stripping down to just a tight jacket -- without a bra underneath it, flashing lots of side boob.