Bianca Censori Flaunts Massive Cleavage in Low-Cut Black Jacket

Bianca Censori's proving a picture of her a day will keep the doctor away ... flaunting her own apples in the Big Apple after leaving dinner with Kanye West!

The rapper's wife was back in black in NYC Friday night ... stripping down to a tight jacket -- clearly without a bra underneath it.

She's flashing a ton of sideboob here ... strutting out in front of Ye -- and, it looks like he had quite the view while walking behind her 'cause her behind was basically uncovered.

West matched her in his own all-black ensemble -- as always though, he's a bit more covered up than his better half ... black jacket, black pants and sturdy-looking black shoes.

Bianca and Kanye have been all over the map in recent days -- no surprise there given their jet-setting lifestyle -- with the two most recently surfacing in L.A. earlier this week, where BC reportedly got pampered at a high-end salon.

Play video content TMZ.com

Now, they're back on the East Coast ... in the same city where Ye made a dramatic appearance at the federal courthouse where Diddy is being tried just a week ago.