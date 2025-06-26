Diddy's Daughters Emotional After First Day of Closing Arguments

Play video content Dennis Byron / HipHopEnquirer

Diddy's daughters, who've avoided appearing in court for most of his federal trial, are right behind him for closing arguments, and the emotion of the day is showing on their faces.

His twins, Jessie and D'Lila, along with Chance, all held hands as they walked out of the federal courthouse in Manhattan. Their brothers -- Justin, King and Quincy -- also strolled to a waiting SUV ... along with Diddy's mother, Janice.

The family's united front comes on the heels of prosecutors delivering closing arguments to the jury ... laying out why they should convict Diddy on all counts, including sex trafficking and racketeering.

One of the 18-year-old twins, who were dressed in matching white pantsuits, wiped away tears as they emerged from the courthouse and faced the cameras.

D'Lila and Jessie graduated high school last month, amid all their father's legal drama ... and they've only come to court for a few days of testimony.

They showed up early on in the trial to support Dad, but, understandably, skipped sitting through the more graphic testimony -- from Cassie Ventura and others -- about Diddy's violent attacks and the freak-offs.