Diddy Trial Prosecutors Tell Jurors How They Can Convict Him of Sex Trafficking

Prosecutors in Diddy's criminal trial are telling jurors how they can find him guilty of sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion ... the feds say one strike and Diddy's out.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Christy Slavik is handling the government's closing argument ... and on Thursday, she told jurors if there's a single freak-off jurors find was the result of force, threats of force, fraud, or coercion by Diddy ... then they should find him guilty of sex trafficking.

Slavik told the jury the feds aren't arguing all of the freak-offs Diddy had over the years with ex-girlfriends Cassie Ventura and "Jane" were examples of sex trafficking ... but she says if jurors find one instance of force, fraud or coercion, Diddy's cooked.

The prosecutor said Cassie and Jane were open to freak-offs at the beginnings of their relationships with Diddy -- she says the women wanted to fulfill Diddy's sexual desires -- but they later communicated their reluctance to Diddy, and he ignored them.

Play video content

Slavik started with Diddy and Jane (who had testified under a pseudonym) ... Slavik told jurors prosecutors produced evidence of at least 3 instances where Diddy sex-trafficked Jane.

The first, Slavik said, was in September 2023 when she said Diddy lured Jane to New York with false promises of shopping sprees and romantic dinners. Slavik said Diddy arranged for a freak-off with male escorts while Jane was flying into NYC and told her the change of plans while she was in the air. Slavik said Diddy knew the only way to get Jane to have the freak-off was to trick her.

The second instance Slavik noted was a month later in October 2023 ... when Slavik said Jane texted Diddy and indicated she wasn't into the freak-offs, saying ... "I'm not an animal. I'm not a porn star." The prosecutor says a couple days after the text, Jane testified she had sex with 2 escorts and vomited before Diddy encouraged her to have sex with a third escort.

Slavik said the third example is from June 2024, when Jane testified about a violent fight she had with Diddy at the L.A. home he paid for -- prosecutors say Diddy held the rent payments over her head as a way to get her to participate in freak-offs -- Slavik said Diddy decided Jane needed to have sex with an escort after their fight and he texted a male escort from her phone and invited him to the house.

Play video content TMZ.com

Prosecutors said when the escort arrived, Diddy took Jane into a bathroom and demanded she take ecstasy ... Slavik said Jane told Diddy she didn't want to and he got in her face and asked her, "Is this coercion?"