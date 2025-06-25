Diddy Trial Closing Arguments Timeline Takes Shape As Case Winds Down

Diddy's federal criminal trial is entering the final stages, and now we have a sense of how closing arguments will play out ... or at least the schedule and timeline are taking shape.

Prosecutors and defense attorneys were in court Wednesday while jurors were not present, and they hashed out a schedule for closing arguments ... with prosecutors going for 4 hours starting Thursday morning, and the defense making their case the following day.

Play video content TMZ.com

It was a pretty boring day inside the courtroom, with Diddy keeping a singular AirPod in his ear for much of the proceedings and mostly looking down at his lap. Two of Diddy's sons, Quincy and Justin, were in court too, and they were fighting to stay awake, as was much of the gallery.

The judge agreed to let prosecutors start at 10 AM ET Thursday ... they will go for 2 hours, and then court will break for lunch. When the lunch break is over, prosecutors will go for 2 more hours as they finish up their closing argument.

Based on what the feds said Wednesday, it appears Assistant U.S. Attorney Christy Slavik will be handling the government's closing argument ... which is interesting, considering prosecutor Maurene Comey is known for her closings.

Diddy's defense team will make their closing argument Friday ... and they told the judge co-lead counsel Marc Agnifilo will need about 3 hours to make his case to jurors.

Play video content TMZ.com

It sounds like prosecutors will be able to spend an hour on a rebuttal when Agnifilo finishes ... and it's unclear if jurors will get the case Friday or not until the following Monday, with the judge voicing concerns about the timeline as it relates to next week's looming July 4 holiday, when the court is closed.